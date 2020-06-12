-

Yvan Muller, the most successful driver in FIA World Touring Car history, has joined forces with fellow racers and members of the FIA community by donating a famous pair of overalls to the #RaceAgainstCovid auction, which goes online from 15-22 June.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, is raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.



Muller, who won the FIA World Touring Car Championship four times, has provided the overalls he wore as he chased the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2018.



More details of the auction and the lots available can be found by clickinghere.



VisitFIAWTCR.comsoon for more updates on lots donated by WTCR drivers.



Muller will partner his nephew Yann Ehrlacher at Cyan Racing Lynk & Co during the 2020 WTCR season, which is due to get underway with the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria at the Salzburgring from 12-13 September.

WTCR Catsburg on triumph and trouble in part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear 2 HOURS AGO

The post #RaceAgainstCovid auction attracts support from WTCR legend Muller appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Salzburgring Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship preview 3 HOURS AGO