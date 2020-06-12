WTCR

#RaceAgainstCovid auction attracts support from WTCR legend Muller

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
11 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Yvan Muller, the most successful driver in FIA World Touring Car history, has joined forces with fellow racers and members of the FIA community by donating a famous pair of overalls to the #RaceAgainstCovid auction, which goes online from 15-22 June.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, is raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.

Muller, who won the FIA World Touring Car Championship four times, has provided the overalls he wore as he chased the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2018.

More details of the auction and the lots available can be found by clickinghere.

VisitFIAWTCR.comsoon for more updates on lots donated by WTCR drivers.

Muller will partner his nephew Yann Ehrlacher at Cyan Racing Lynk & Co during the 2020 WTCR season, which is due to get underway with the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria at the Salzburgring from 12-13 September.

