RaceAgainstCovid auction ends soon but there’s still time to own a piece of WTCR history

Until 22 June, rare items of motorsport memorabilia donated by members of the FIA community, including four drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, are available for bids in the #RaceAgainstCovid auction.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, the #RaceAgainstCovid auction is raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.



Honda-powered ALL-I|NKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver Tiago Monteiro has donated fireproof underwear, gloves, a race visor and autograph card. Check outlot 114for more details.



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yvan Muller (pictured) has donated a pair of racing overalls used during the inaugural WTCR season in 2018 when he fought Gabriele Tarquini for the title. More information is available atlot 115.



BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse’s Gabriele Tarquini, the 2018 WTCR title winner, has donated the safety helmet when he stood in for the injured Tiago Monteiro at WTCC Race of China in 2017. Go tolot 116for details.



BRC Racing Team has donated the overalls Norbert Michelisz was wearing when he won the 2019 WTCR title driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR.Lot 117has all the information.



As of last Friday morning, an incredible £220,000 and counting had been raised. Clickhereto view all the auction items and for more information.

