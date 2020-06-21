WTCR

#RaceAgainstCovid auction ends soon but there’s still time to own a piece of WTCR history

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

AUTO - WTCR MACAU - 2018

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Until 22 June, rare items of motorsport memorabilia donated by members of the FIA community, including four drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, are available for bids in the #RaceAgainstCovid auction.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, the #RaceAgainstCovid auction is raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19.

Honda-powered ALL-I|NKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver Tiago Monteiro has donated fireproof underwear, gloves, a race visor and autograph card. Check outlot 114for more details.

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Yvan Muller (pictured) has donated a pair of racing overalls used during the inaugural WTCR season in 2018 when he fought Gabriele Tarquini for the title. More information is available atlot 115.

BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse’s Gabriele Tarquini, the 2018 WTCR title winner, has donated the safety helmet when he stood in for the injured Tiago Monteiro at WTCC Race of China in 2017. Go tolot 116for details.

BRC Racing Team has donated the overalls Norbert Michelisz was wearing when he won the 2019 WTCR title driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR.Lot 117has all the information.

As of last Friday morning, an incredible £220,000 and counting had been raised. Clickhereto view all the auction items and for more information.

WTCR

Comtoyou prepares for WTCR with post-lockdown podium

15 HOURS AGO

The post #RaceAgainstCovid auction ends soon but there’s still time to own a piece of WTCR history appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

WTCR’s all you need to know about… #3 Slovakia

A DAY AGO
WTCR

Keeping it Real: marking what should have been the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend

YESTERDAY AT 07:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Comtoyou prepares for WTCR with post-lockdown podium

15 HOURS AGO
WTCR

WTCR’s all you need to know about… #3 Slovakia

A DAY AGO
WTCR

Keeping it Real: marking what should have been the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend

YESTERDAY AT 07:00
WTCR

WTCR rule changes get green light from FIA World Motor Sport Council

YESTERDAY AT 19:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
WRC

Lappi secures Toyota seat for rest of year

14/06/2017 AT 10:20
Premier League

Liverpool 2017-18 fixtures: City and Arsenal make up tough start for Reds

14/06/2017 AT 08:24
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Title rivals matched for Baku tyre choices

13/06/2017 AT 10:49
Formula 1

Hamilton: Vettel battle tougher than Rosberg

28/03/2017 AT 15:40
Football

South Korea results from 2002 World Cup now under scrutiny

29/05/2015 AT 11:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleComtoyou prepares for WTCR with post-lockdown podium
Next articleJurgen Klopp questions UK government’s coronavirus response: ‘I didn’t vote for this’