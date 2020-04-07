A total of 5505 entries were received for the first pre-season Esports WTCR series event on the RaceRoom platform.

The number, which included drivers from Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia and Turkey, was a new record for Esports WTCR.



Meanwhille, the server one action from a virtual Hungaroing yesterday evening was streamed live on the WTCR’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The live stream was also cross-posted on a number of Facebook pages.

The post #RACEATHOME: 5505 enter first pre-season Esports WTCR event appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.