RaceAtHome: Baldi, Banki win at the Slovakia Ring, Guerrieri battles for Esports WTCR podium

Gergo Baldi (M1RA Esports) converted what was a last-gasp pole position into his second victory in the pre-season Esports WTCR series as Slovakia-based Bence Bánki took the Race 2 laurels for Red Bull Racing Esports.

Baldi, who won the opening round at the Hungaroring earlier this month, resisted intense pressure from Moritz Löhner and Adam Pinczes in Race 1 with Esteban Guerrieri finishing as the top real-life WTCR racer in an impressive ninth overall against a number of professional sim racers.



Once he’d deposed reverse-grid pole-sitter Martin Barna for the lead in Race 2, Bánki held firm in front. However, Hungarian Barna was a constant shadow to take second place with Tim Heinemann third.



Guerrieri looked set to take the Race 2 podium only for contact from Heinemann on the penultimate lap to send him wide. He recovered to P11 with Norbert Michelisz P13 and Mato Homola P14.



More to follow…

