-

Gergo Baldi’s third pre-season Esports WTCR victory came after a “very big battle” with real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driver Esteban Guerrieri.

Baldi, from the M1RA Esports team, won last season’s Esports WTCR online championship and is ranked as one of the best online racers in the business.



Driving Gabriele Tarquini’s Hyundai i30 N TCR, Baldi snatched the lead from Guerrieri a handful of corners from the finish in controversial circumstances.



“Unfortunately, our speed is completely lost, but we managed to close the race with a victory, it was a very big battle with Esteban Guerrieri.”



With Race 1 winner Moritz Löhner closing Baldi’s title advantage to four points with just the Sepang double-header on 18 May remaining, Hungarian Baldi accepts a tough challenge is in store.



“The championship is close, we have to take our best form at the end of the season! I can't wait!!”



Missed the action?Watch the replay here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxB_pDMEtvc

WTCR #RaceAgainstCovid: FIA, governing body of ERC, promotes new Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Committed 37 MINUTES AGO

The post #RaceAtHome: Baldi celebrates third Esports WTCR win after “very big battle” with Guerrieri appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Löhner slashes Baldi’s title advantage to four points with Sepang finale remaining 7 HOURS AGO