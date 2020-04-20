RaceAtHome: Baldi is best so far in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers

Gergo Baldi starts round two of the pre-season Esports WTCR series at 19h30 CET with a five-point advantage at the top of the standings.

The Hungarian M1RA Esports driver won the first event of the online contest at a virtual Hungaroring earlier this month. He also bagged points for qualifying on pole and placing in the top 10 in Race 2.



His team-mate Zoltán Csuti is second in the points chase following his Race 2 triumph at the Hungaroring ahead of Alexander Dornieden, Mortiz Löhner and Kuba Brzezinski.

