-

Top online talent Gergo Baldi has escaped sanction following his clash with Esteban Guerrieri in the second of two pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers races at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark earlier this month.

Guerrieri was leading at the time of the incident, which occurred a handful of corners from the finish. However, stewards from RaceRoom confirmed no action would be taken.



They concluded: “Baldi goes for a late move on Guerrieri. Guerrieri changes his line under braking, then Baldi makes contact and pushes Guerrieri wide, taking the position.



“It is contact from Baldi and an aggressive attempt, but Guerrieri is changing the line under braking, which is not allowed, which leaves Baldi with no chance to react. No Action.”



The Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series concludes at a virtual Sepang International Circuit from 19h30 CET on Monday (18 May). Watch all the action onFacebookandYouTube.

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Bánki is fastest out of 14,604 to become Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack 6 HOURS AGO

The post #RaceAtHome: Baldi keeps Ningbo Esports WTCR win despite Guerrieri clash appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR All-new CUPRA Leon Competición revs up for WTCR action 12 HOURS AGO