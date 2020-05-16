WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Baldi keeps Ningbo Esports WTCR win despite Guerrieri clash

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
19 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

-

Top online talent Gergo Baldi has escaped sanction following his clash with Esteban Guerrieri in the second of two pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers races at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark earlier this month.

Guerrieri was leading at the time of the incident, which occurred a handful of corners from the finish. However, stewards from RaceRoom confirmed no action would be taken.

They concluded: “Baldi goes for a late move on Guerrieri. Guerrieri changes his line under braking, then Baldi makes contact and pushes Guerrieri wide, taking the position.

“It is contact from Baldi and an aggressive attempt, but Guerrieri is changing the line under braking, which is not allowed, which leaves Baldi with no chance to react. No Action.”

The Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series concludes at a virtual Sepang International Circuit from 19h30 CET on Monday (18 May). Watch all the action onFacebookandYouTube.

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Bánki is fastest out of 14,604 to become Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack

6 HOURS AGO

The post #RaceAtHome: Baldi keeps Ningbo Esports WTCR win despite Guerrieri clash appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

All-new CUPRA Leon Competición revs up for WTCR action

12 HOURS AGO
WTCR

From preparing to quit to victory in Vila Real: part two of Tiago Monteiro’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Bánki is fastest out of 14,604 to become Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack

6 HOURS AGO
WTCR

All-new CUPRA Leon Competición revs up for WTCR action

12 HOURS AGO
WTCR

From preparing to quit to victory in Vila Real: part two of Tiago Monteiro’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

Mighty in Macau: Vervisch gives Comtoyou its breakthrough WTCR moment on a special day for Tarquini

14/05/2020 AT 16:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

14/05/2020 AT 12:00
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Liverpool want Tarkowski loan amid injury crisis

09/01/2019 AT 23:21
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
Premier League

Sorry Jose, it's all over

02/11/2015 AT 07:42
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#RaceAtHome: Bánki is fastest out of 14,604 to become Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack