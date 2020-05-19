WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Baldi pays tribute to M1RA Esports following title triumph

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Gergo Baldi has credited M1RA Esports and his team-mates and fellow Hungarians Zoltán Csuti and Dávid Nagy for helping him to the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers crown and a TAG Heuer watch.

Baldi took three wins during the series and wrapped up the title with two strong performances at a virtual Sepang International Circuit.

Afterwards, last season’s Esports WTCR online champion, said: “I won at the end but it was really a team effort. We worked well together so it was not just my win, it was for the team. I didn’t think about the championship, that’s why I tried to overtake Bence [Bánki] at the end [of Race 1]. I was just focusing on the race and it paid off in the end.” Of his prize, Baldi added: “I didn’t have a watch so I’m happy with that.”

The post #RaceAtHome: Baldi pays tribute to M1RA Esports following title triumph appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

What's On (2)

