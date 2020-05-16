RaceAtHome: Bánki is fastest out of 14,604 to become Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack

-

Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports) is the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack champion for 2020.

He set the best time at a virtual Slovakia Ring and Sepang International Circuit to land the best overall score ahead of M1RA Esports drivers Gergo Baldi and Dávid Nagy.



A total of 14,604 drivers appear on the leaderboard and the full ranking can be found by clickinghere.



Meanwhile, the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series concludes at a virtual Sepang International Circuit from 19h30 CET on Monday (18 May). Watch all the action onFacebookandYouTube.

