WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Bánki is fastest out of 14,604 to become Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
37 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

-

Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports) is the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers Time Attack champion for 2020.

He set the best time at a virtual Slovakia Ring and Sepang International Circuit to land the best overall score ahead of M1RA Esports drivers Gergo Baldi and Dávid Nagy.

A total of 14,604 drivers appear on the leaderboard and the full ranking can be found by clickinghere.

Meanwhile, the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series concludes at a virtual Sepang International Circuit from 19h30 CET on Monday (18 May). Watch all the action onFacebookandYouTube.

All-new CUPRA Leon Competición revs up for WTCR action

7 HOURS AGO

