Slovakia-based Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports) was quickest in pre-qualifying for Monday evening’s second round of the pre-season Esports WTCR series, which pitches stars from the world of online racing against real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers.

Bánki, the inaugural Esports WTCR online champion from 2018, posted a best time of 2m07.609s around a virtual Slovakia Ring in a CUPRA TCR. He edged Turkey’s Emre Cihan (Honda Civic Type R TCR) by 0.015s with Spain’s Néstor Garcia (Red Bull Racing Esports / Honda) third.



Gergo Baldi, the current Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series leader, was fourth quickest for M1RA Esports, the Hungarian having swapped Hyundai for Honda power.



Briton Jack Keithley edged his fellow Williams Esports / Lynk & Co 03 TCR driver Kuba Brzezinski for fifth with Germany’s Alexander Dornieden, representing Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing Esports team in a Lynk & Co 03 TCR, seventh quickest.



Brzezinski, from Poland, scored his first Esports WTCR online championship victory at the Slovakia Ring last season and won the Esports WTCR live final in Kuala Lumpur last December.



Zoltán Csuti, winner of the second of two races at a virtual Hungaroring earlier this month, was eighth fastest for M1RA Esports followed by his team-mate and fellow Hungarian Dávid Nagy and Germany’s Moritz Löhner (Williams Esports / CUPRA).



Clickhereto view the pre-qualifying leaderboard. All the action from RaceRoom’s top server will be streamed live from 19h30 CET on Monday 20 April onFacebookandYouTube.

The post #RaceAtHome: Banki sets the early Esports WTCR benchmark at ‘home’ appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.