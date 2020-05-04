WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Brilliant Esports WTCR action with Lohner and Baldi winning at virtual Ningbo

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

Moritz Löhner took the Race 1 victory, while Gergo Baldi boosted his pre-season Esports WTCR title chances the power of good, beating real-life WTCR driver Esteban Guerrieri with a handful of corners remaining in Race 2.

More to follow…

