RaceAtHome: Brilliant Esports WTCR action with Lohner and Baldi winning at virtual Ningbo

Moritz Löhner took the Race 1 victory, while Gergo Baldi boosted his pre-season Esports WTCR title chances the power of good, beating real-life WTCR driver Esteban Guerrieri with a handful of corners remaining in Race 2.

More to follow…

