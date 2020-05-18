-

History is repeating for Esteban Guerrieri ahead of the final round of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series at a virtual Sepang International Circuit from 19h30 CET.

When the Argentine raced for real at the Malaysian venue last December, he was locked in a thrilling fight with Norbert Michelisz for WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title glory until contact with Mikel Azcona sent him off track and out of the fight.



But having been the best of the real-life WTCR racers online so far this year, Azcona went faster in pre-qualifying, albeit by the smallest of margins as theleaderboardshows.



Meanwhile, watch the action live onFacebookandYouTube.

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers standings after three rounds 4 HOURS AGO

The post #RaceAtHome: Can Azcona upset Guerrieri’s Sepang party again in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Coming up this week from WTCR 7 HOURS AGO