RaceAtHome: Comte to revive old rivalries in Esports WTCR

Frenchman Aurélien Comte is set to race again in the WTCR − albeit virtually.

Comte, a winner in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in the past, is joining the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series from Monday’s Ningbo round.



And his ‘return’ received a flurry of welcome messages from his former WTCR rivals.



“I liked the idea [of this competition] and I was playing against the clock for having fun,” said Comte. “Of course, I would have preferred if it would be real racing. But even if it's just a game, I'm happy to join this adventure and fight against my former racing mates! Obviously, it brings back very good memories of 2018 for me. I hope that I will find a real seat to return [in].”



Comte will drive a virtual version of the Peugeot 308TCR he raced for DG Sport Compétition during the inaugural WTCR season in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers.



“The good news is that I will be able to use my 2018 car,” said Comte, who scored five second-place finishes in WTCR 2018, which was more than any of his rivals. “The organisers [RaceRoom] made the necessary [technical] steps for it, and I’m very thankful for them. So, I not need to make a difficult choice [of what car to use].”



Asked about what level of performance his fans and rival racers can expect, Comte said: “I have an average level on simulator, I am not a very big player at the moment. Usually I use the simulator to learn the circuits.



“Simulation is an essential working tool for us nowadays, because we have fewer and fewer possibilities of testing for budget reasons. Even if it is not the reality, it allows you to keep a certain rhythm and concentration.



“Comparing the simulator and real racing, there are similarities, but also differences. I feel like it takes many hours of practice to go fast in simulation. There are things that work in the virtual world, but not in the reality.



“The real drivers’ problem when we are playing on the simulator is the lack of physical and mechanical information, the feedback of the car that we normally feel in the reality. There’s no notion of danger, either. But the simulation has made a lot of progress and I think this is just only the beginning.”



