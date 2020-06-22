-

Yann Ehrlacher responded to a late clash with Mikel Azcona by donning a safety helmet for his post-race interview following the latest Pre-season Esports WTCR event at a virtual Hungaroring last night.

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher had grabbed the lead nearing the end of the penultimate lap of the second of two Pre-season Esports WTCR events at the Hungaroring only for contact from Azcona’s CUPRA to send him into a half spin. He eventually finished fourth behind his Spanish rival.



It was the second time in as many events that the young guns had collided with Ehrlacher accepting the blame for their Salzburgring clash in the Pre-season Esports WTCR opener earlier this month.



“I just put my helmet because I feel a bit safer with the helmet, even in the sim! It was OK… I pushed [Azcona] in Salzburg, so it’s 1-1. We had a fair battle with Bebu that was super nice, and now we are waiting for the next round!”



Azcona said: “I arrived with [Néstor] Girolami, we had a side by side contact, and that’s why I pushed Yann a little bit to the outside. So, sorry to Yann.”

WTCR Self-funded self-belief: The Björk story that was supposed to happen on WTCR Fast Talk presented by 3 HOURS AGO

The post #RaceAtHome: Ehrlacher says it’s ‘1-1’ following Azcona Pre-season Esports WTCR clash appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR Teamwork: #4 BRC Racing Team 21 HOURS AGO