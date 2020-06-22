WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Ehrlacher says it’s ‘1-1’ following Azcona Pre-season Esports WTCR clash

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
22/06/2020 at 13:00 | Updated 22/06/2020 at 13:08

-

Yann Ehrlacher responded to a late clash with Mikel Azcona by donning a safety helmet for his post-race interview following the latest Pre-season Esports WTCR event at a virtual Hungaroring last night.

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher had grabbed the lead nearing the end of the penultimate lap of the second of two Pre-season Esports WTCR events at the Hungaroring only for contact from Azcona’s CUPRA to send him into a half spin. He eventually finished fourth behind his Spanish rival.

It was the second time in as many events that the young guns had collided with Ehrlacher accepting the blame for their Salzburgring clash in the Pre-season Esports WTCR opener earlier this month.

“I just put my helmet because I feel a bit safer with the helmet, even in the sim! It was OK… I pushed [Azcona] in Salzburg, so it’s 1-1. We had a fair battle with Bebu that was super nice, and now we are waiting for the next round!”

Azcona said: “I arrived with [Néstor] Girolami, we had a side by side contact, and that’s why I pushed Yann a little bit to the outside. So, sorry to Yann.”

WTCR

Self-funded self-belief: The Björk story that was supposed to happen on WTCR Fast Talk presented by

3 HOURS AGO

The post #RaceAtHome: Ehrlacher says it’s ‘1-1’ following Azcona Pre-season Esports WTCR clash appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

WTCR Teamwork: #4 BRC Racing Team

21 HOURS AGO
WTCR

WTCR team and rookie driver combine to make injured marshal’s dream come true

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On