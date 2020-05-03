WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR appeals to all ages

Simracers young and not so young will be in action when a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark hosts the latest instalment of Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers from 19h30 on tomorrow (Monday).

Balint Szoboszlai, 14, is the youngest Esports WTCR driver, while Caryl Vega is the oldest aged 50.

Szoboszlai will race as Daniel Haglöf in a CUPRA TCR, while Vega will race as Tiago Monteiro in a Honda Civic Type R TCR.

To find out what happens to Szoboszlai and Vega watch the action live on the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel:

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxB_pDMEtvc

WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Ningbo timetable refresher

7 HOURS AGO

WTCR

Rivals punished for Guerrieri Esports WTCR podium loss

19 HOURS AGO
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers standings after two rounds

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR
#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Ningbo timetable refresher
AFC Champions League Results