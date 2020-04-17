RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers calendar reminder

The pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series is underway and following an action-packed start at a virtual Hungaroring recently, here’s a reminder of what’s to come on the schedule from RaceRoom.

Monday 20 April (19h30 CET):Slovakia Ring



Monday 4 May (19h30 CET):Ningbo International Speedpark



Monday 18 May (19h30 CET):Sepang International Circuit



Server one races featuring world-beating simracers, plus 11 real-life WTCR drivers, will be streamed live onFacebookandYouTube.

