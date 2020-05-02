-

As the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series heads to a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark on Sunday, here’s a reminder of the rankings after two events.

The post #RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers standings after two rounds appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Comte to revive old rivalries in Esports WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers all go at Ningbo on Monday 19 HOURS AGO