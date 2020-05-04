RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR live on Motorsport.tv

-

The Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv for the first time when the pre-season contest takes place at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark from 19h30 CET.

In addition toMotorsport.tv, there will be live coverage of the server one races onFacebookandYouTube.



Tonight is also the first time that the Ningbo International Speedpark has been used for an Esports WTCR event, which will create more of a level playing field and bring a new hope to several contenders aiming to claim their first podium or score their first points.



Follow this link to view the championship standings after two rounds:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings

