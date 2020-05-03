RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Ningbo timetable refresher

-

Here’s a reminder of the timetable for the Ningbo round of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series on Monday evening (4 May).

19h00: Server one opens for practice

19h30: Live stream begins

19h35: Qualifying (15 minutes

19h50: Race 1 (25 minutes)

20h15: Race 2 (25 minutes, top 10 reverse grid)

20h45: Live stream ends



The server one races will be available at the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel with James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller providing their expert commentary.



Watch it on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/



Watch it on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxB_pDMEtvc



(Server 2, 3 and 4 races won’t be streamed but results will be published)

