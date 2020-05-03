WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Ningbo timetable refresher

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Here’s a reminder of the timetable for the Ningbo round of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series on Monday evening (4 May).

19h00: Server one opens for practice
19h30: Live stream begins
19h35: Qualifying (15 minutes
19h50: Race 1 (25 minutes)
20h15: Race 2 (25 minutes, top 10 reverse grid)
20h45: Live stream ends

The server one races will be available at the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel with James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller providing their expert commentary.

Watch it on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

Watch it on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxB_pDMEtvc

(Server 2, 3 and 4 races won’t be streamed but results will be published)

The post #RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR Ningbo timetable refresher appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

Related Topics
WTCR
