RaceAtHome: Gamer-turned-racer Michelisz is more confident racing for real than online in Esports

Norbert Michelisz, who went from ace gamer to the winner of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in a little more than 10 years, has praised the current generation of simracers, admitting he’s more confident racing against real-life world champions than he is competing online.

The BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse star from Hungary scored his first pre-season Esports WTCR points at a virtual Slovakia Ring last month. But as he told Martin Haven during a recent edition of WTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear, he’s finding the competition tough to crack.



“It’s so frustrating to realise this young generation beats you by one second per lap,” said Michelisz. “I was already quite close to throw my steering wheel out of the window. I did a lot of practice and consider myself a gamer because I did a lot 15 years ago. But I don’t understand how people can drive that fast online. Okay I now have the excuse of having less time but I am still a racer and I want to have success. I am a type who doesn’t want to compete for second even in a virtual race.”



Michelisz will carry the number one on his Hyundai i30 N TCR when the 2020 WTCR season gets underway. “I feel confident with going out ono the circuit having the number one against multiple world champions but I am not confident of doing that online. It was the opposite 15 years ago but everyone has to realise more and more people are doing online racing and there is a huge amount of talented young kids understanding what it takes to drive a car fast around a circuit. They are on another level, even with telemetry which they can use to improve their driving even more.



“I truly believe this is the future for a team or a championship to look for talents. Esports is the environment to go to because it’s a cost-effective way and it’s a way you can get really good preparation.”



