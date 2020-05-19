WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri happy after beating “amazing” professional simracers − and for semi-Sepang

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

While Esteban Guerrieri’s last appearance at the 5.542-kilometre Sepang International Circuit ended in disappointment when Norbert Michelisz beat him to the 2019 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, he had reason to celebrate yesterday evening after taking the chequered flag first in Race 2 during the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers finale.

The Argentine resisted lengthy pressure from last season’s Esports WTCR live champion Kuba Brzezinski to win having come close to a breakthrough online success at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark earlier this month.

“It was so close in the previous event, and, on top of that, that it happened at Sepang, where we had this bittersweet feeling last year. This is a little bit of a gift to the ALL-INKL team and to Honda for what we missed last year. It's different, and it's not the real thing, but what I put in, the effort and dedication, and the spirit of the battle, this is real. So, even though my mechanics or Honda aren't here with me, I wanted to share this with them. It was good fun and a good show, so I'm thankful to WTCR for putting this together.”

Having started from the reverse-grid pole after finishing P10 in Race 1, Guerrieri led throughout and relished the occasion. “There was actually a lot of pressure from Brzezinski. I didn’t want him to get into my slipstream so I had to push in every lap and make no mistakes.

“I am quite happy [that] I could find a good pace and drive against these amazing drivers who have many hours and days in the simulator like I do in real life. I went for it and it paid off in the final race. Challenges are what makes it good, makes it exciting and we are here with a nice win.”

The post #RaceAtHome: Guerrieri happy after beating "amazing" professional simracers − and for semi-Sepang revenge appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
