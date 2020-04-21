RaceAtHome: Guerrieri “in the mix” until “big hit” put him out of Esports WTCR podium contention

-

Esteban Guerrieri has spoken about his pre-season Esports WTCR heroics at a virtual Slovakia Ring last night, revealing how close he got to a maiden podium in the ultra-competitive series from RaceRoom.

Guerrrieri, who races for real in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, scored points in both races but could so easily have taken a top-three finish in Race 2.



Preparation is key to sim success

“To start with I was looking forward a lot for this race,” said the Argentine, runner-up to Norbert Michelisz in last season’s WTCR title fight. “In Hungary I didn’t have the settings right so I was starting from the back, even though I had practiced a lot. For this event I did a lot of practice and actually it was a lot of fun to prepare the race like a race weekend because you just try to be in every single detail, like race pace, one single lap performance, tow, strategy, tyre degradation.



“It takes a lot of time to work on details, to understand and learn, so it’s a very nice challenge, which I of course love on the real cars and [it’] transferrable to the Esports. It’s also the same demanding and the same concentration and all the work I put in is similar to the real [thing] and this makes me challenge myself.”



In the mix in the races after “bit of a mess” in qualifying

“The races went pretty well, I was there in the mix. I qualified 14th, but it was a bit of a mess with the drafting and the tow and probably it wasn’t the best position from the tow side. It was all very tight but P14 was quite good.



“I was quite cautious in the beginning trying not to wear out the tyres too much and wait for a bit for the race to come [to me]. At half-distance I started to claim to the top 10 which would be the goal to use the reverse grid to start in the front [for Race 2] and I could do that, it was a very good race and I was happy with ninth.



“In Race 2 I had a bit of a problem with the control for the start, I didn’t manage to switch it on so I lost [second] position there. Then the idea for me was to stay with the guys in front and I knew I had the pace to go with them and try to make a bit of a gap with the pack behind me.”



Coping with a difficult position

“Then I got into a quite difficult position when I got this guy [Tim] Heinemann being quite aggressive on me and I lost the train from the guys in front of me, P1, P2. Then I basically settled for fourth place and tried to get a good pace with this guy. Eventually when it was five or six minutes to go, the guys from the back catch us again and it was important to try to get third, which basically was my goal.”



Big hit after big push

“With two laps to go I got a big hit from behind from this guy, I just went off to the grass and finished 11th or something like that. But the experience I would say was very nice because I take it was very demanding with a lot of attention. When I finished the races, I was sweating a bit and felt quite tired, mostly my body was feeling like I had something going on and that’s what the concentration demands doing races.



“It was a lot of fun, I really enjoyed it and I am looking forward to be as close as possible to the e-gamers [in the next race at Ningbo]. It’s not easy to go for the challenge.”

