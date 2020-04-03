RACEATHOME: Guerrieri will be serious and focused in Esports WTCR

Esteban Guerrieri will take the same ‘serious, focused’ approach to the pre-season Esports WTCR series as he would to the real life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Last year’s WTCR title runner-up is one of a number of WTCR racers competing in the online contest, which begins at a virtual Hungaroring on Monday evening.



He said: “As long as I can do a good job for myself, in the standards which I think are good, then I will be happy and try to devote as much focus on that as possible.



“I always believe that the seriousness and the focus that you put on practice is also transferable to what you really compete for – for points, for a championship – so I think a simulator is a really good way to put this into practice.



“It needs plenty and plenty of hours to get the skills out of the motor; it's similar, but it's never the same - there are tricks which probably doesn't transfer completely to real life that I have to try to learn."



Guerrieri, from Argentina, scored four WTCR wins in 2019 driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

