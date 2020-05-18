RaceAtHome: Guerrieri wins at virtual Sepang, Baldi is Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers champion

Image credit: FIA WTCR
Esteban Guerrieri left it to the last race of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series to score the first win by a real-life WTCR driver.
But as the Honda-powered Argentine celebrated his latest career achievement, Gergo Baldi best Moritz Löhner to the RaceRoom title following two entertaining races at a virtual Sepang International Circuit.
More to follow...
