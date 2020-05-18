WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri wins at virtual Sepang, Baldi is Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers champion

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
an hour ago

-

Esteban Guerrieri left it to the last race of the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series to score the first win by a real-life WTCR driver.

But as the Honda-powered Argentine celebrated his latest career achievement, Gergo Baldi best Moritz Löhner to the RaceRoom title following two entertaining races at a virtual Sepang International Circuit.

More to follow...

The post #RaceAtHome: Guerrieri wins at virtual Sepang, Baldi is Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers champion appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

