#RaceAtHome: Homola beats King Michelisz to top Pre-season Esports WTCR standings

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
27 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

-

Mato Homola is the new leader of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship after he defeated ‘home’ hero Norbert Michelisz in the first of two epic races at a virtual Hungaroring earlier tonight (Sunday).

The BRC Racing Team Hyundai driver from Slovakia beat Michelisz and Argentina’s Esteban Guerrieri for the Race 1 triumph after Guerrieri was delayed at the first corner avoiding a clash with Spain’s Mikel Azcona.

Honda-powered Argentine Néstor Girolami won Race 2 for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport just ahead of Hungary’s Attila Tassi and Mikel Azcona following high drama on the penultimate lap. Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co) overtook Girolami for first place nearing the finish of lap six, only for contact from Azcona’s CUPRA to send him into a half-spin and allow Girolami back ahead of both of them.

With the real WTCR set to visit the Hungaroring in October, the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship counter, broadcast on Eurosport and other channels around the world, provided an exciting virtual taster of what’s to come in a few months from now.

It also further underlined the fact the remaining four events of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which is exclusively for WTCR drivers, are not to be missed given the action-packed spectacle served up on the RaceRoom Racing Experience platform.

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Race 1:
1 Mato Homola (Slovakia) BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR
2 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
3 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
DHL Pole:Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
Fastest lap:Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2:
1 Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
2 Attila Tassi (Hungary) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
3 Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competició
DHL Pole:Aurélien Comte (France) DG Sport Compétition Peugeot 308TCR
Fastest lap:Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

The post #RaceAtHome: Homola beats King Michelisz to top Pre-season Esports WTCR standings appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

