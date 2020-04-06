FIA WTCR

#RACEATHOME: How to follow the Esports WTCR action

#RACEATHOME: How to follow the Esports WTCR action
By FIA WTCR

40 minutes agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

The server 1 races from the first event of the pre-season Esports WTCR series will be available at the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel

James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary on all the action at these links

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZu47m-jOzc

And here’s a reminder of tonight’s timetable:

19h00: Server opens for practice
19h30: Live stream begins
19h35: Qualifying (15 minutes)
19h50: Race 1 (25 minutes)
20h15: Race 2 (25 minutes, top 10 reverse grid)
20h45: Live stream ends

The post #RACEATHOME: How to follow the Esports WTCR action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

On the same topic