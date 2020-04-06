RACEATHOME: How to follow the Esports WTCR action

The server 1 races from the first event of the pre-season Esports WTCR series will be available at the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel

James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary on all the action at these links



https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZu47m-jOzc



And here’s a reminder of tonight’s timetable:



19h00: Server opens for practice

19h30: Live stream begins

19h35: Qualifying (15 minutes)

19h50: Race 1 (25 minutes)

20h15: Race 2 (25 minutes, top 10 reverse grid)

20h45: Live stream ends

