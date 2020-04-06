FIA WTCR
#RACEATHOME: How to follow the Esports WTCR action
The server 1 races from the first event of the pre-season Esports WTCR series will be available at the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel
James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary on all the action at these links
https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZu47m-jOzc
And here’s a reminder of tonight’s timetable:
19h00: Server opens for practice
19h30: Live stream begins
19h35: Qualifying (15 minutes)
19h50: Race 1 (25 minutes)
20h15: Race 2 (25 minutes, top 10 reverse grid)
20h45: Live stream ends
