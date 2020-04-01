WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title contender Yann Ehrlacher can’t wait for the pre-season Esports WTCR series to begin on Sunday night because he’s missing the pressure and stress that comes with racing for real.

Recently announced as part of the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co WTCR line-up alongside his uncle Yvan Muller, Ehrlacher is one of a number of real-life racers preparing to compete at a virtual Hungaroring this weekend.



“Driving on the simulator keeps me awake and keeps me fresh to jump back in the car,” said the 23-year-old Frenchman. “I will train and I will take it as a race because I need a bit of pressure, a bit of stress. I will take every single Esports WTCR event as a race to simulate. I will do it properly and hopefully I will end up at the front.”

The post #RACEATHOME: I need the pressure and the stress from Esports WTCR, says Ehrlacher appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.