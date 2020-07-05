RaceAtHome: King Michelisz shows his simracing skills with first pre-season Esports WTCR victory

-

Norbert Michelisz battled his way into Pre-season Esports WTCR title contention with his first victory of the campaign, catching and passing Aurélien Comte for top spot as a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark delivered action aplenty tonight (Sunday).

After Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher converted his DHL Pole Position into a second Pre-season Esports WTCR triumph in Race 1 for ‘home’ team Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, the stage was set for a thrilling battle in Race 2 with all the drama broadcast on Eurosport plus other TV channels around the world.



Comte, from France, lined up at the front on the partially-reversed grid and led for the opening laps until Hungarian Michelisz found a way through in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR. Slovakia’s Mato Homola completed the podium in a second BRC Hyundai following some highly entertaining online battles.



Having gone fastest in Qualifying but only third in the Superpole one-lap showdown, Honda-powered Néstor Girolami finished Race 1 in second for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport with CUPRA driver Mikel Azcona third.



Michelisz, who placed seventh in Race 1, is now six points behind new leader Ehrlahcer in the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship standings ahead of the Macau double-header on 12 July. Esteban Guerrieri, who was four points in front prior to the Ningbo event, slips to third in the table, eight points down on Ehrlacher, after he finished fourth and eighth in the two Chinese races.



Ningbo’s action-packed spectacle will be replayed on the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET tomorrow (Monday).



RESULTS AT A GLANCE



Race 1:

1 Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2 Néstor Girolami (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

3 Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA Racing CUPRA Leon Competición

DHL Pole:Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Fastest lap:Yann Ehrlacher (France) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR



Race 2:

1 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR

2 Aurélien Comte (France) DG Sport Compéticion Peugeot 308TCR

3 Mato Homola (Slovakia) BRC Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR

DHL Pole:Aurélien Comte (France) DG Sport Compéticion Peugeot 308TCR

Fastest lap:Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

