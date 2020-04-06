RACEATHOME: Kuala Lumpur Esports WTCR live final gave Ceccon an eye-opener

Race-winning WTCR driver Kevin Ceccon has an idea of the level of the professional simracers following last December’s Esports WTCR live final in Kuala Lumpur.

Ceccon, will join the WTCR racers taking on leading esports starts in the pre-season Esports WTCR series, which begins at a virtual Hungaroring this evening.



“They are much quicker than us and it’s going to be very difficult for us because they are pros and I could not get all the right equipment together before quarantine began in the region of Italy where I live,” he said. “We saw in Malaysia last year that they are impressively quick. But it’s good to do this to keep the rhythm and be mentally prepared when we can start racing again. It’s like a real race because you have a very intense half an hour and the stress levels are high.”

