RACEATHOME: Langeveld gives an insight into the challenge ahead for WTCR drivers

Of the real WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racers competing in the pre-season Esports WTCR event at a virtual Hungaroring on Monday evening, Niels Langeveld is perhaps the most active in online circles.

And that makes him more than aware of how tough the racing will be. “They are professionals and they do it day and night with all the right equipment,” said Dutchman Langeveld, a podium finisher with Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in the WTCR last season. “There’s still quite a lot for us to learn, it’s big fun but it will be difficult against the pros.”



Despite the difficulty of the occasion, Langeveld relishes the intensity of online racing: “The feeling and tension and the challenge of the competition is comparable to real racing. As a racer you want to win and you feel the adrenalin coming because you want to perform.”

