Hungarian Attila Tassi is a late addition to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car driver line-up for Monday’s pre-season Esports WTCR opener.

But the 20-year-old Honda-powered driver can’t wait to race on the circuit he knows best, the Hungaroring.



“It’s nice that this series starts at my home circuit even if we can’t be there for the real event this year – and to be driving my 2019 Honda,” said Tassi. “I don’t know exactly what to expect, but the main thing will not be the result but to enjoy these races and have fun while driving.



“Although the RaceRoom system and physics are very different to what I’m used to in simracing, putting that aside I think this a great idea to keep us racing, and it’s nice both to be able to give something back to the fans and keep them entertained during this strange time, and be part of a full team of Honda drivers.”

The post #RACEATHOME: Late addition Tassi hoping to shine at ‘home’ in Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.