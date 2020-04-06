Briton Jack Keithley has emerged as the driver to beat ahead of the first round of the pre-season Esports WTCR series.

The Williams Esports driver tops the leaderboard following pre-qualifying and has form at the Hungaroring after winning the opening 2019 Esports WTCR online event last August.



Keithley has selected an Audi RS 3 LMS and will race as Gordon Shedden. Hungary’s Dávid Nagy, second on the leaderboard, has chosen Norbert Michelisz’s Hyundai i30 N TCR with compatriot Gergo Baldi lining up as Gabriele Tarquini in an identical Hyundai. Slovakia-based Hungarian Bence Bánki, the 2018 Esports WTCR champion, will race as Esteban Guerrieri in a Honda Civic Type R TCR, while Turkey’s Emre Cihan has selected the Honda of Attila Tassi.



Follow this link for the full pre-qualifying leaderboard:

http://game.raceroom.com/competitions/1027/leaderboard

The post #RACEATHOME: Leaderboard-topping Keithley the driver to beat in Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.