RaceAtHome: Löhner slashes Baldi’s title advantage to four points with Sepang finale remaining

Gergo Baldi might have won for a third time in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers but Moritiz Löhner, winner of Race 1 at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark last night, is just four points behind with the deciding Sepang races remaining.

Follow for the full standings:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings

