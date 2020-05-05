Image credit: FIA WTCR
-
Gergo Baldi might have won for a third time in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers but Moritiz Löhner, winner of Race 1 at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark last night, is just four points behind with the deciding Sepang races remaining.
Follow for the full standings:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings
WTCR
#RaceAtHome: Brilliant Esports WTCR action with Lohner and Baldi winning at virtual Ningbo
10 HOURS AGO
The post #RaceAtHome: Löhner slashes Baldi’s title advantage to four points with Sepang finale remaining appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR live on Motorsport.tv
13 HOURS AGO
WTCR
#RaceAtHome: Gamer-turned-racer Michelisz is more confident racing for real than online in Esports
16 HOURS AGO
Related Topics