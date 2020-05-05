WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Löhner slashes Baldi’s title advantage to four points with Sepang finale remaining

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
30 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

-

Gergo Baldi might have won for a third time in Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers but Moritiz Löhner, winner of Race 1 at a virtual Ningbo International Speedpark last night, is just four points behind with the deciding Sepang races remaining.

Follow for the full standings:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings

The post #RaceAtHome: Löhner slashes Baldi’s title advantage to four points with Sepang finale remaining appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

