WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Lynk & Co-powered Ehrlacher to fly the Cyan Racing flag at ‘home’

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

Yann Ehrlacher will pilot a virtual version of the Lynk & Co 03 TCR from Chinese company Geely Group Motorsport in the Ningbo Esports WTCR counter tonight.

And the real-life WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup driver is a fan of how his online racing car looks.

"The RaceRoom version of the Lynk & Co 03 TCR looks great and the interior looks really real, I sometime forget that I am sitting at home and not in my proper race car,” said Ehrlacher.

“In terms of balance, the car feels quite good during braking and is quite similar with a bit of oversteer on the high-speed turn-in. The feeling of stability and a bit of oversteer in high-speed corners. Simracing is a way for me to keep fit and sharp for the start of the 2020 WTCR season.”

Ehrlacher will be in action in the pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series from 19h30 CET today.

Coming from the WTCR this week

5 HOURS AGO

WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Tom Coronel

17 HOURS AGO
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Esports WTCR appeals to all ages

A DAY AGO
