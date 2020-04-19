Norbert Michelisz underlined his status as the ultimate gamer-turned-racer with the fastest time among the real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers in Slovakia Ring pre-qualifying.

Hungarian Michelisz was propelled from sim racer to the King of WTCR in a little more than a decade, claiming the prestigious crown last season in a BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai i30 N TCR having started his career competing online.



His best lap on RaceRoom’s leaderboard was 2m07.934s, just 0.325s down on title-winning sim racer Bence Bánki, with Niels Langeveld, a podium finisher for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in the 2019 WTCR series, the next real WTCR racer, 0.347s down on Bánki. Slovakia’s WTCR race winner Mato Homola was 0.520s shy of the ultimate pace.



Next up for Michelisz and his fellow WTCR drivers is Monday evening’s second round of the pre-season Esports WTCR series when all the action from RaceRoom’s top server will be streamed live from 19h30 CET onFacebookandYouTube. Clickhereto view the pre-qualifying leaderboard.

The post #RaceAtHome: Michelisz the man as real-life WTCR drivers narrow gap to pro sim racers appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.