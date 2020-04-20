RaceAtHome: Penalties issued to Williams Esports pair following Esports WTCR Hungaroring opener

Following the pre-season Esports WTCR series opener at the Hungaroring earlier this month, penalty points have been issued to Jack Keithley and Nikodem Wisniewski.

Keithley, from Williams Esports, earned 15 penalty points for causing three incidents in the start phases of races, while team-mate Wisniewski was handed six penalty points for “pushing off [Tim] Heinemann and costing him the win” in Race 2, according to RaceRoom.



Heinemann had been on course to win Race 2 having held the lead from the start, only for contact with Wisniewski at Turn 1 to put him out of first place. He eventually finished third.

