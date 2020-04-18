RaceAtHome remembering when… Brzezinski emerged as a force in Esports WTCR at the Slovakia Ring

Kuba Brzezinski, who won the Esports WTCR live final in Kuala Lumpur last December, emerged as a force in the category when he claimed his breakthrough win at a virtual Slovakia Ring in August 2019.

The Williams Esports’ star from Poland (CUPRA, pictured leading) took the Race One laurels in the Esports WTCR online round, despite missing out on pole position to Spain’s Néstor Garcia (Red Bull Racing Esports / Audi) by 0.009s.



But Brzezinski left it late to win, taking the lead on a dramatic final lap to ahead of Garcia and Germany’s Michael Raechl (EURONICS Gaming / CUPRA).



Brzezinski will be in action when RaceRoom’s pre-season Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series resumes at the Slovakia Ring live onFacebookandYouTubefrom 19h30 CET on Monday (20 April). But he’ll have some ground to make up after he posted only the 16th fastest time in pre-qualifying.



Clickherefor a full refresher the last time the Slovkia Ring hosted Esports WTCR action.

