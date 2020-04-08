Tiago Monteiro’s six-place climb on the opening lap of Race 2 went largely unrewarded in the opening round of the pre-season Esports WTCR series.

Attempting to learn from the vastly more experienced online racers ahead of him, fewer than three weeks after making his simracing debut, the Honda driver remained at the head of the real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup pack for a significant portion of the race at a virtual Hungaroring on Monday evening, but was passed with a little over 10 minutes remaining.



Having kept a number of competitors behind with an impressive defensive action, the Portuguese was spun around twice late on and ended up an unrepresentative P23, one place lower than he was classified in Race 1.



“Considering that I only tried this game twice – last week and today – I was a bit surprised,” said Monteiro. “The first race was a disastrous start; I got spun off and I was at the back, having fun with Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi for quite some time. In the second race, I went from P23 to P17 on the first lap, which put me in a good group with some gamers at the front who I was trying to follow – it’s impossible, but still, I learned from them.



“In the last laps everybody was very hot-headed and I got spun around twice. It was an interesting experience, it was nice to fight [and] I hope the show was good though, because that was the idea.”

The post #RACEATHOME: Sim rookie Monteiro impresses in Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.