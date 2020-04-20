RaceAtHome: Slovakia Banki-ng on Bence to “Beat the WTCR Drivers” as King of WTCR Michelisz is fast

The pre-season Esports WTCR series continues at a virtual Slovakia Ring from 19h30 CET today (20 April) with King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz and original-gamer-turned racer going fast in pre-qualifying.

Driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR, Michelisz, from Hungary, was a slender 0.325s slower than Slovakia-based professional sim racer Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports), which demonstrates the progression being made by the real-life drivers from the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup on the RaceRoom platform.



Michelisz is one of 11 WTCR drivers competing against a host of top esports teams, including FA (Fernando Alonso) Racing Esports, Red Bull Racing Esports and Williams Esports. A number of top simracing talents, such as the Esports WTCR online and live champions from 2019 − Gergo Baldi (Hungary) and Kuba Brzezinski (Poland) – are among those in action.



Scheduled to give WTCR drivers the chance to engage with fans while they wait the start of the 2020 WTCR season, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pre-season Esports WTCR series features four tracks plus cars and liveries from Esports WTCR 2019.



A prelude to the full Esports WTCR online championship due to begin later this year, the pre-season series promotes the FIA’s #RaceAtHome campaign and lists TrackTime, TAG Heuer and KW Suspensions as partners with a TAG Heuer watch going to the champion.



Bánki sets the early Esports WTCR benchmark at ‘home’

Slovakia-based Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports) was quickest in pre-qualifying for this evening’s second round of the pre-season Esports WTCR series.



Bánki, the inaugural Esports WTCR online champion from 2018, posted a best time of 2m07.609s around a virtual Slovakia Ring in a CUPRA TCR. He edged Turkey’s Emre Cihan (Honda Civic Type R TCR) by 0.015s with Spain’s Néstor Garcia (Red Bull Racing Esports / Honda) third. Gergo Baldi, the current Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series leader, was fourth quickest for M1RA Esports.



Briton Jack Keithley edged his fellow Williams Esports driver Kuba Brzezinski for fifth with Germany’s Alexander Dornieden, representing Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing Esports team in a Lynk & Co 03 TCR, seventh quickest. Brzezinski, from Poland, scored his first Esports WTCR online championship victory at the Slovakia Ring last summer and won the spectacular Esports WTCR live final in Kuala Lumpur in December.



Zoltán Csuti, winner of the second of two races at a virtual Hungaroring earlier this month, was eighth fastest for M1RA Esports followed by his team-mate and fellow Hungarian Dávid Nagy and Germany’s Moritz Löhner (Williams Esports / CUPRA). Follow this link for the full pre-qualifying leaderboard:http://game.raceroom.com/competitions/1028/leaderboard



Michelisz the man as real-life WTCR drivers narrow gap to pro sim racers

Norbert Michelisz posted the fastest time among the real-life WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers in Slovakia Ring pre-qualifying. Hungarian Michelisz was propelled from sim racer to the King of WTCR in a little more than a decade, claiming the prestigious crown last season in a BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai i30 N TCR having started his career competing virtually. And he proved he’s lost none of his online speed with a best lap of 2m07.934s, just 0.325s down on title-winning sim racer Bence Bánki. Niels Langeveld, a podium finisher for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in the 2019 WTCR series, was the next real WTCR racer, 0.347s down on Bánki. Slovakia’s WTCR race winner Mato Homola was 0.520s shy of the ultimate pace.



Baldi is best so far in Esports WTCR

Gergo Baldi starts round two of the pre-season Esports WTCR series with a five-point advantage at the top of the standings. The Hungarian M1RA Esports driver won the first event of the online contest at a virtual Hungaroring earlier this month. His team-mate Zoltán Csuti is second in the points chase following his Race 2 triumph at the Hungaroring ahead of Alexander Dornieden, Mortiz Löhner and Kuba Brzezinski. Follow this link for the full standings:http://game.raceroom.com/championships/48#standings



Penalties issued to Williams Esports pair following Esports WTCR Hungaroring opener

Following the pre-season Esports WTCR series opener, penalty points have been issued to Jack Keithley and Nikodem Wisniewski. Keithley, from Williams Esports, earned 15 penalty points for causing three incidents in the start phases of races, while team-mate Wisniewski was handed six penalty points for “pushing off [Tim] Heinemann and costing him the win” in Race 2, according to RaceRoom officials. Heinemann had been on course to win Race 2 having held the lead from the start, only for contact with Wisniewski at Turn 1 to put him out of first place in the closing stages. He eventually finished third.



RULES IN SHORT

*Same points format for server 1 as used in Esports WTCR 2019 (5-4-3-2-1 in qualifying, 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 to the top 15 in Race 1 and Race 2). Server 2-4 races purely for fun so no points awarded

*Tyre wear on, penalties and balance of performance applied

*Set-up blocked, fuel consumption and pitstops off



SERVER 1 RACE FORMAT

19h00: Server opens for practice

19h30: Live stream begins

19h35: Qualifying (15 minutes)

19h50: Race 1 (25 minutes)

20h15: Race 2 (25 minutes, top 10 reverse grid)

20h45: Live stream ends

(Server 2, 3 and 4 races won’t be streamed but results will be published)



WTCR DRIVERS SET FOR ACTION

Mikel Azcona (Spain) CUPRA TCR

Kevin Ceccon (Italy) Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR

Yann Ehrlacher (France) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Luca Engstler (Germany) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Néstor Girolami (Argentina) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Mato Homola (Slovakia) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Niels Langeveld (Netherlands) Audi RS 3 LMS

Norbert Michelisz (Hungary) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Tiago Monteiro (Portugal) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Attila Tassi (Hungary) Honda Civic Type R TCR



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The server 1 races will be available at the WTCR’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel with James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller providing their expert commentary.

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUvxeyOZocE

