RaceAtHome: Tough times for Tassi in Esports WTCR

Attila Tassi’s bid for Ningbo Esports WTCR success ended before it had begun due to internet connection issues.

The Hungarian had hoped to challenge online at a track where he scored a sixth-place finish in the real-life WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2019 driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for KCMG.



However, a fortnight after he lost server connection during the opening Slovakia Ring race, which meant he could not re-join that event, the 20-year-old showed strong pace in the build-up to the Ningbo races by setting the 22nd-best time in pre-qualifying – placing him second only to Esteban Guerrieri among the real-life WTCR contenders.



However, a connection issue in the half hour before the event prevented him from joining the session altogether – a cruel turn of fate following a dedicated programme of preparation.



“Once again, I was so unlucky,” said Tassi. “It was the first time I practiced in full, and it was obvious from the pre-qualifying result how much of a difference that made because I was very competitive, but half an hour before the race my internet just went – there was nothing. I had some internet connection, but I didn’t have any connection to the game. Other networks were working fine, but unfortunately ours was not. I’m really disappointed as I think I could have achieved a very good result, but this poor internet connection really cost me – it caused two weeks of practice to go to nothing.”



Tassi wasn’t the only Honda-powered WTCR driver to be hit by internet connection woes. Néstor Girolami also had high hopes of a strong showing at a virtual Ningbo, having trained hard with compatriot and 2019 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Guerrieri ahead of the Ningbo races. However, having qualified 23rd despite connectivity issues of his own, Nestor’s connection dropped out altogether early in race one.



“It’s really frustrating when bad things happen with the connection because there’s nothing you can do,” said Girolami. “We are in the middle of nowhere here in Argentina, and the connection is not good for sim racing. I tried my best, I did free practice and qualifying, but in qualifying I was removed from the server, so I was able to do only one lap – and with this lap I qualified in front of two or three WTCR drivers.”

