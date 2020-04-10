RACEATHOME: What’s next in the pre-season Esports WTCR series?

Following two action-packed races at a virtual Hungaroring last Monday, the pre-season Esports WTCR series resumes at the online version of the Slovakia Ring on 20 April.

With the time attack underway, pre-qualifying ends at 21h00 on 14 April followed by race night from 19h30 CET on Monday 20 April.



The pre-season Esports WTCR series features some of the best online racers against several drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

