RACEATHOME: WTCR drivers entertain fans, promote #RaceAtHome message

The 11 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers in action on RaceRoom’s top server this evening took part to entertain fans, while they wait the start of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season and promote the FIA's #RaceAtHome campaign.

This encourages people to follow official advice and stay safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic.



But as none of the them have the opportunity to practice extensively like the leading professional simracers do, there was a difference in lap times. However, the WTCR drivers all succeeded in contributing to two high-action races supported by TrackTime, TAG Heuer and KW Suspensions.

