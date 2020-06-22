RaceAtHome: WTCR’s Girolami celebrates winning for real and online at the Hungaroring

-

Néstor Girolami became a winner for real and online at the Hungaroring when he triumphed in the fourth race of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship last night.

Girolami held off fellow Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM-backed Münnich Motorsport driver Attila Tassi to take his first win of the Pre-season Esports WTC series.



The success follows the Argentine’s real-life victory double when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visited the Budapest venue in April 2020.



“It is incredible to win here both in real-life and now virtually!” Girolami said. “I remember the second race in Hungary last year, it was an incredible race with a lot of action – just like this virtual one. I didn’t have the pace to be fighting for pole, so I decided in qualifying straight away to go for the lower places in the top 10 and got ninth.



“I thought it would be hard to maintain first, but we did a very good race – my fight was very fair with Yann Ehrlacher, and then we had a side-by-side hit with Mikel Azcona but it was OK. The last lap was very tough with Attila but winning was the best feeling – that gave me the feeling from last year.”

