Rain to challenge WTCR drivers in Japan

Continuing heavy rain will challenge the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID when Free Practice 1 for WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan gets underway at 08h30 local time.

The Suzuka Circuit has been subjected to heavy showers since Thursday evening and the deluge is expected to continue for much of today, albeit with reports of a dry Second Qualifying this afternoon.



Honda-powered driver Esteban Guerrieri is expecting a challenging day at the wheel of his Honda Civic Type R TCR.



“With the spray it will be a complicated day and you have to be alert to what’s going on. To put one lap together is going to be tough but we try to find that.”



Following Free Practice 1, Free Practice 2 is due to begin at 10h15 with First Qualifying scheduled for 13h00 and Second Qualifying from 15h30.

