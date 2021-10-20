Tiago Monteiro had his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport mechanics to thank after their heroic efforts got the Portuguese onto the grid for Race 2 at WTCR Race of France with just 30 seconds to spare.

From 10th on the grid in Race 1, Monteiro had an excellent launch and was in the fight for eighth place when contact on the approach to the Turn 3 hairpin sent his Honda Civic Type R TCR into trackside barriers at high speed.









Monteiro was uninjured but broken right-rear suspension on impact meant he would go no further in Race 1, while his hopes of making the start of Race 2 relied on his mechanics working frantically during the allotted repair time to fix the damage.









Fortunately they succeeded with 30 seconds to spare, which allowed Monteiro to take up 11th place on the grid for the Race 2 at Circuit Pau-Arnos. He eventually finished in P12 after further contact dropped him back.









“It was an interesting weekend and the races, as expected, were rough,” said Monteiro, a two-time race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. “Unfortunately, I got a hit in the first race that put me in the wall. I thought it was over after that, but the team and the mechanics did a fantastic job to repair the car in very little time to get me back out. I want to say a big thank you to them for that.









“The second race was okay; I got a good start and was in the top 10 before I was pushed out by another competitor, but here there’s no easy overtakes – it’s just annoying it cost me three positions. Overall, it was a shame, but the car felt good and we were at least able to score a few points.”









Monteiro’s Team Manager Domink Greiner added: “The team did a fantastic job to repair Tiago’s car in such a short space of time before Race 2. It was great just to have the car out there and ready to go, so the fact he was able to finish 12th despite more contact was a small reward.”

