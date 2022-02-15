Esteban Guerrieri is gearing up for more WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup action in 2022 with “big objectives” to achieve.

Announced as a Honda Racing driver in the WTCR for a fifth season last month, Guerrieri has been a title contender during each of the last four years. His tally of 10 victories is a WTCR record and he’ll be aiming to up that number aboard his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR in 2022.



“I’m really proud to be a Honda Racing driver for a fifth season,” Argentine Guerrieri wrote on Facebook. “Patiently waiting for the start of the WTCR season, but at the same time really hungry to keep on working, seeking for those big objectives that we’ve set together.”

