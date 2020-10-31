After several cancelled lap times were reinstated following a review of track limits offences in qualifying, Azcona went from ninth to 10th in the Qualifying Q2 order, which handed the CUPRA Leon Competición driver the reverse-grid DHL Pole Position for Sunday’s second race.



“I had a good feeling after qualifying,” said Azcona, who forms part of Zengő Motorsport’s three-strong entry in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. “We saw in Q1 we had the pace to be P6 with a good time. The track limits took out my laps from Q2 and honestly I don’t know why because I was on the green part so we checked it. But it was a good result overall although it will not be an easy race tomorrow because the cars without weight will be very fast. But, like always, we will push to do our best.”