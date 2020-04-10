Remembering when it was a Good Friday in the WTCR for Michelisz

It was a Good Friday for Norbert Michelisz at WTCR Race of Germany last June, the Hyundai-powered Hungarian scoring a measured win in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany on Friday 21 June 2019.

He passed Nürburgring Nordschleife DHL pole-sitter Esteben Guerrieri at the first turn and maintained his advantage thereafter, his one-second gap ensuring that the slippery Honda Civic Type R TCR couldn’t reel him in with a tow along the long Döttinger Höhe straight at the end of the opening tour.



“My last couple of starts were pretty bad, so I guess one [time] out of five, you can do it!” said a joyous BRC Racing Team driver. “We did some improvements on the car and I think this was the key to today’s race, especially the start. I’m incredibly happy for the team because the car was fantastic.



“I said to myself, if I’m in front, I won’t give this position away. Fortunately, the pace was good enough so I’m incredibly happy.”



Behind, Guerrieri finished well ahead of a titanic scrap over the final podium position, which his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Néstor Girolami recovered to score after falling behind early on.

