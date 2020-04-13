Remembering when Vernay was mighty in front of 110,000 on Monday in WTCR

The inaugural WTCR Race of Netherlands in 2018 concluded on a Monday (21 May) with Aurélien Comte and Jean-Karl Vernay sharing the wins as 110,000 fans – and Dutch Formula One star Max Verstappen – enjoyed the action.

What was Zandvoort’s biggest weekend attendance since the track hosted the Dutch Grand Prix in 1985, coincided with a national holiday with Verstappen visiting the grid before Race 2.



Vernay’s Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team made an overnight engine change following the Frenchman’s P5 in Race 1. But Vernay, who was penalised by starting Race 2 from the back, repaid his team’s hard work with the DHL pole and Race 3 victory.



After Yann Ehrlacher (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR) took the Race 1 laurels, it was his fellow Frenchman Aurélien Comte’s turn to savour the limelight with his maiden victory in Race 2 to become the eighth different winner of 2018 following a brilliant drive.



Comte, in a DG Peugeot 308, was second in Race 1 ahead of Rob Huff and Gordon Shedden, but went one better in Race 2 by beating James Thompson off the line in the reverse-grid counter.



Huff beat Frédéric Vervisch to P2 in Race 3, while Ehrlacher took over the title lead from uncle Yvan Muller, one of several Hyundai drivers to struggle following Balance of Performance changes.



“It was a great day,” Vernay said afterwards. “Changing engines is not always nice, we knew we would have one race down and I was the only driver until this morning to score points in every race. But I said to my crew ‘don’t worry, we’re going to make pole and we’re going to win’ and we made it and this is pretty cool.”

