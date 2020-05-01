WTCR

Remembering when… Home WTCR heroes Michelisz and Tassi made 100,000+ fans happy in Budapest

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Twelve months ago (1 May 2019), Hungarian WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi were putting on a show for more than 100,000 fans on the streets of their capital city.

They were among the star performers at the seventh Nagy Futam (Great Run) demo event in central Budapest.

As well as being treated to driving displays by Michelisz and Tassi, the thousands of fans also enjoyed watching Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen and Formula E racer Jérôme d’Ambrosio in action.

“We could enjoy our fanslove for some more days after the Hungarian WTCR round,” said Hyundai-equipped racer Michelisz, who would go on to win the WTCR title later in the year. “It’s always a pleasure to be here and show our sport for tens of thousands of spectators. Of course we didn’t go on the limit here, and because of the front-wheel drive we couldn’t do donuts, but we wanted to make our fans happy.”

Honda-powered Tassi said: “This was my first Great Run and I can tell you it was very exciting to be here. It’s for the spectators, but it was also good for us to meet our friends and get friendships with other drivers. I did my best to make the fans happy.”

WTCR

Notable at Ningbo: From multiple firsts to angry words

18 HOURS AGO

The post Remembering when… Home WTCR heroes Michelisz and Tassi made 100,000+ fans happy in Budapest appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Notable at Ningbo: Muller makes it 76 in WTCR

YESTERDAY AT 10:00
WTCR

Notable at Ningbo: When WTCR winners clashed on track in qualifying

YESTERDAY AT 07:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNotable at Ningbo: From multiple firsts to angry words
Next articleStay safe at home with ERC Evenings on Eurosport