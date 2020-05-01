Remembering when… Home WTCR heroes Michelisz and Tassi made 100,000+ fans happy in Budapest

-

Twelve months ago (1 May 2019), Hungarian WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers Norbert Michelisz and Attila Tassi were putting on a show for more than 100,000 fans on the streets of their capital city.

They were among the star performers at the seventh Nagy Futam (Great Run) demo event in central Budapest.



As well as being treated to driving displays by Michelisz and Tassi, the thousands of fans also enjoyed watching Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen and Formula E racer Jérôme d’Ambrosio in action.



“We could enjoy our fans‘love for some more days after the Hungarian WTCR round,” said Hyundai-equipped racer Michelisz, who would go on to win the WTCR title later in the year. “It’s always a pleasure to be here and show our sport for tens of thousands of spectators. Of course we didn’t go on the limit here, and because of the front-wheel drive we couldn’t do donuts, but we wanted to make our fans happy.”



Honda-powered Tassi said: “This was my first Great Run and I can tell you it was very exciting to be here. It’s for the spectators, but it was also good for us to meet our friends and get friendships with other drivers. I did my best to make the fans happy.”

